Ujjain: Indefinite strike to get crop insurance

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) members on Monday launched an indefinite strike outside the office of New India Insurance Company located in Bharatpuri area.

The members are upset that they did not get the sum insured as much as they paid the premium. Company officials are not giving any clear information about this.

In 2020, the crops of the farmers of Makdaun and Tarana were damaged due to hailstorm and the government also released the insurance amount but the insurance company did not put the entire amount in the account of the farmers.

Even after visiting the office several times and pleading in front of senior officials, the amount is not being given to the farmers. Enraged by this, the farmers staged a protest outside the company.