Ujjain: Incessant rain in catchment areas, Kshipra in spate, 3 gates of Gambhir reservoir opened

Three radial gates of Gambhir reservoir were opened due to the huge inflow of water, in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Shravan month is bidding goodbye with showers as if it is Bhadav already. Last night the city received more than one and a half inches of rain. Indore too, witnessed heavy rain due to which three gates of Gambhir reservoir have been opened. Another gate is ready to be opened. The level of the reservoir is being maintained at 2000 McFt.

Along with Indore, incessant rains occurred in other catchment areas of Gambhir river. Due to the opening of two gates of Yashwant Sagar dam, the water level in Gambhir reservoir crossed the 2000 McFt mark. Two gates of Gambhir reservoir were opened one meter each on Wednesday morning at 7 am. At 8 am, the third gate also had to be opened by one meter. The inflow of water into the reservoir is continuous and is expected to be filled up to its full capacity of 2250 McFt soon.

Due to heavy rain the temple situated at Ram Ghat got submerged. Kshipra is in spate and the district administration and police administration have banned the movement towards the river by putting-up barricades. Despite that, people are reaching the river area to bow to Maa Kshipra. The rain meter installed at the Government Jiwaji observatory recorded 43.4 mm of rain during the past 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on Wednesday. With this, the rain figures for the City reached 575.4 mm (23 inches) so far.

MAHIDPUR RECEIVES HIGHEST 73 MM RAINS

†In the last twenty-four hours, till 8 am of August 10, Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district has recorded the highest rainfall of 73 mm. Meanwhile, it rained 56 mm in Ujjain tehsil, 70 in Ghatia, 62 in Khachrod, 70 in Nagda, 49 in Barnagar, 70 in Jharda, 45 in Tarana and Makdon tehsil received 66 mm of rain. The district has received an average rainfall of 62.4 mm during the last 24 hours. So far in this monsoon season, the district has recorded an average rainfall of 569.6 mm. The average rainfall in the district was recorded at 633 mm during the same period last year. According to the information received from the land records branch, so far this year in the district has received a rainfall of 648 in Ujjain tehsil, 621 in Ghatia, 486 in Khachrod, 787 in Nagda, 442 in Barnagar, 554 in Mahidpur, 484 in Jharda, 592 in Tarana and 512 in Makdon tehsil.

