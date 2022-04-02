Ujjain: IMA holds protest march, Demands justice for Rajasthan doctor who died by suicide

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Medical Association (IMA) hit the streets on Friday to protest against the suicide of doctor Archana Sharma in Rajasthan and paid condolence to the departed soul.

Office bearers of IMA said that a doctor cannot be accused of medical negligence in any such incident, without proper investigation by an expert committee. While measures should be taken to prevent harassment of doctors by patients’ attendants, we also demand that strict compliance with court guidelines should be ensured so that such tragic incidents are never repeated in the future.

Dr Archana Sharma, who worked at a private hospital in Dausa district of Rajasthan, died by suicide, reportedly triggered by a murder FIR against her over the death of a patient.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:17 AM IST