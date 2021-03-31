Ujjain: Illicit liquor worth Rs 22,950 seized from house in Barnagar

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): In all 54 litres of illicit liquor was recovered from Palwa village by Barnagar excise team on Tuesday. The seized liquor is worth Rs 22,950.
Acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted at the house of Gopal Bamniain from where 270 quarters of plain country liquor amounting to 54 litres was seized.
A case was registered against the accused who was presented in the court. The court has sent the accused to 14-day judicial remand. The excise team was led department sub inspector Pranab Jain and head constable Sarfuddin Shaikh. Continuous patrolling and raid will continue in the area, department officials said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)