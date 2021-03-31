Ujjain: Illicit liquor worth Rs 22,950 seized from house in Barnagar

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): In all 54 litres of illicit liquor was recovered from Palwa village by Barnagar excise team on Tuesday. The seized liquor is worth Rs 22,950.

Acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted at the house of Gopal Bamniain from where 270 quarters of plain country liquor amounting to 54 litres was seized.

A case was registered against the accused who was presented in the court. The court has sent the accused to 14-day judicial remand. The excise team was led department sub inspector Pranab Jain and head constable Sarfuddin Shaikh. Continuous patrolling and raid will continue in the area, department officials said.