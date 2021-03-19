Alirajpur: Police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 15 lakh, truck driver on the run

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police seized illicit liquor worth Rs 15 lakh from an Eicher truck (MP 46 B0 366) at 11 pm on Wednesday. The driver of the truck took advantage of the dark and fled as soon as he saw the police approaching.

The incident occurred at Umrali Road when police seized the vehicle. Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani said action was taken following a tip off after which a police team was sent.

Police station incharge Dinesh Solanki said truck was near Chamunda Mata Mandir in Malwai village. On seeing police, the truck driver ran away, taking advantage of darkness. The truck was seized by police. It contained 621 cartons liquor worth Rs 15 lakh. Eicher truck is worth Rs 10 lakh.