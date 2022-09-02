Ujjain: Heart-wrenching incident in Tarana; woman, daughter die in suicide bid, another daughter saved

Gayatri (L) and Hanshika (R) |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching case of suicide came to light from Tarana where the wife of Sunil Parmar, a grocery trader living at Nachan Bor Chauraha, and his two daughters were found hanging. The trader’s 35-year-old wife Gayatri Parmar and 6-year-old daughter Hanshika died in the incident, while 3-year-old Priyanshi, who was alive and breathing, was referred after the initial treatment to the District Hospital and her condition is improving.

Sunil runs a grocery store and was closing the shop on Wednesday night when the incident took place. When he reached home, he did not find his wife and children on the ground floor and thus went upstairs. He was shocked to see his wife and both daughters hanging from a rope. He immediately cut the noose of two-and-a-half- year old daughter Priyanshi. After this, the wife and elder daughter were brought down.

On receiving information, the police rushed all three of them to the hospital where doctors declared Gayatri and Hanshika dead. As the younger daughter, Priyanshi was breathing she was referred to Ujjain in the night from where she was sent back with the family members on Thursday after improvement in her condition. According to the police, the cause of the incident is not known yet. A suicide note has been found on the spot that says that she is committing suicide of her own free will. The matter is being investigated.

