Ujjain: Harsh Jat tops Class 10 results with 98.2% marks

Updated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Harsh Jat of the Christu Jyoti Convent School (CJCS)ís topped the district and the school in the Class 10 CBSE board exam with 98.2% marks.

Other students brought laurels to the school as well. A total of 21 students performed exceedingly well by scoring above 90% and 131 students out of a total of 148 students scored first division.

The 12th class students also did their part in taking the academic glory of the school to new heights with Yashasvee Wankhade scoring 97.4% in the Science stream and becoming the school topper. Five students scored above 90% in class 12th.

Toppers of class 10

Harsh Jat (1st rank) - 98.2%

Vanshika Gola (2nd rank) - 97.2%

Tanmay Porwal (3rd rank) - 95.8%

Mohammad Ayan Ali (4th rank) - 94.6%

Hitansh Heda (5th rank) - 94%

Toppers of Class 12

Yashasvee Wankhade(1st rank) - 97.4% (Science)

Bhumika Yadav (2nd rank) - 95.6% (Science)

Haniya Khan (3rd rank) - 92% (Commerce)

Naina Rawat (3rd rank) - 92% (Commerce)

Arth Soni (4th rank) - 90.2% (Science)

Mohit Shakya (5th rank) - 90% (Science)

article-image

