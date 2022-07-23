Indore: Another spell of rain cools city weather, total rainfall now 18”

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With another spell that started after a gap of three days, intermittent rain lashed the city once again on Saturday. The rain started on Saturday afternoon and continued till late in the night, but the meteorological office at the city airport received only 7.8 mm of rainfall till evening and the pollution monitoring station of the Regional Pollution Control Board recorded over 11.5 mm rainfall in the same period. The total rainfall of the season has reached 456.3 mm (18.03 inches), so far.

The Regional Meteorological Department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers. Residents woke up to a clear sky, but it turned dark in the afternoon and the skies opened up. The rain, which started on Saturday morning, continued to lash the city intermittently till late in the night. “The monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days,” Met officials said.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as it dropped to 23 degrees Celsius at 8.30 pm. However, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius below normal and the night temperature was normal.

Cyclonic circulation

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Sagar, Pendra Road, Bhawanipatna, Gopalpur and, thence, south-eastwards to the east central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh persists. Under these conditions, Indore region will witness light-to-moderate rainfall for the next couple of days.