Ujjain: Golden Jubilee celebration of Hindi Grand Academy; ‘Medical & engg courses will be executed in Hindi’

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav distributed prizes to the winners of state-level essay competition in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that our mother tongue Hindi should be loved by us. Medical and engineering courses in the state will now be executed in Hindi language also. We are creating new records in the present time with inspiration from the past.

He was speaking in the programme of golden jubilee celebrations organised under the joint aegis of MP Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal and Vikram University, Ujjain at Vikram Kirti Mandir on Friday. Vice-chancellor Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that Hindi has its own importance.

Multi-languages are also being taught at Vikram University. By adopting the new National Education Policy (NEP) in the state, new courses have been started at Vikram University. Various programmes related to Shiva will be organised by Vikram University from a week before the launch of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain by the Prime Minister on October 11. There will be worship in Shiva temples. It will be telecast online.

Director of MP Hindi Granth Academy, Ashok Kadel said that the golden jubilee of the Academy was to be concluded in the year 2020, but due to the Covid pandemic, the above programmes are being celebrated now.

Essay competitions were organised at the district level, division level and state level in the state. The theme in the essay competition was India’s Ancient Knowledge Tradition and National Education Policy. In the essay competition, first place was attained by Virati Chauhan of Government Sanskrit College, Rambagh Indore and second place was held by Suruchi Kale of Jaywanti Haksar Government College, Betul and third place went to Sanjay Kewat of Government College, Gohawas, district Shahdol.

The winning students were rewarded by the guests with certificates of appreciation and incentives. The winners’ names were announced by Dr Umesh Kumar Singh, director, Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme. The welcome address at the beginning of the programme was given by Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar, Vikram University. In the programme, a book named ‘Swarnim Rachna’ was released by the guests.

The introduction of the text ‘Swarnim Rachna” was given by Dr Pragyaesh Agrawal, principal of the Institute of Excellence in Higher Education, Bhopal. During the programme, minister Yadav inaugurated the Samrat Vikramaditya Institute of Health Science building at Vikram University campus built at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. He also inaugurated the book sales centre in the Vikram Kirti Mandir campus by cutting the ribbon of the centre under courtesy of Vikram University.

