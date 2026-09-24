Ujjain Ganesh Pandal Fire Damages 11-Foot Idol; No Casualties Reported | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the Ganesh pandal of Shri Samrat Navyuvak Mitra Mandal in Sant Ram Sindhi Colony under Neelganga police station area on Wednesday evening, gutting most of the structure and damaging the nearly 11-foot Ganesh idol. No casualties were reported.

Police and two fire engines rushed to the spot after residents noticed smoke and raised an alarm. Firefighters, assisted by residents, brought the blaze under control.

The pandal was decorated on the theme of Mata Vaishno Devi and also housed an idol of Ashok Sundari. Decorative material and other items were destroyed in the blaze.

A short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire. Electricity department employees began repairing power lines and equipment damaged in the incident.

TI Tarun Kuril said, “No casualties have been reported. The exact cause of the fire will be known only after a thorough inspection of the pandal.”

Following the incident, the pandal committee immersed the damaged Ganesh idol in accordance with religious tradition.

Committee members said the mandal had been installing a Ganesh idol and conducting regular worship during the Ganesh festival for around 25 years.