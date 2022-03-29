Ujjain: Freeganj Traders Federation organises ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ of the Freeganj Traders Federation was organised with the participation of more than 300 traders. The guests of the program said that through administrative arrangements, better medical facilities would be provided free of cost to the shop employees and education would also be provided to their children. The guests also appealed to the federation to provide a list of the names of all eligible children.

On this occasion, the additional collector Santosh Tagore and senior doctor of Ujjain Sushil Gupta were present as chief guests. The guests were felicitated by federation president Rajesh Agarwal, secretary Rajkumar Parswani and various others. The organisation's introduction was done by Kapil Rathod while the guests were introduced by Anil Rathod. The programme was conducted by Gorelal Parmar. Ratan Yadav showcased a musical performance at the event. The program started by lighting the lamp in front of the picture of Mother India. At the event, Freeganj Traders Federation also said that they requested the Ujjain Municipal Corporation for a one-day camp for the purpose of making trade licences, which the corporation accepted and will hold at Shaheed Park on Tuesday, March 29.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:02 AM IST