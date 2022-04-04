Ujjain: Free and educated children must for society to progress, says Satyarthi

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture by Nobel Peace Prize awardee, senior social worker and thinker, Kailash Satyarthi, was held at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of Vikram University, Ujjain.

Addressing the audience Satyarthi said, “Children have the right to learn and freedom and only when they are free and educated will society achieve progress. The child represents the voice of the invisible, silenced and oblivious. We learned about the struggle against inequalities and discrepancies in our childhood. What have we done to such a beautiful earth? We are all sons of the same God. God has not created any kind of discrimination. Inequality continues at the expense of childhood and dreams. There should be clarity in our dreams. Those who dream for the whole of humanity dream big. but dreaming by itself is not enough, achieving them is essential. Never think that you are alone, confidence is your best friend.

At present, psychiatric disorders are increasing in India. These diseases are increasing due to despair and lack of self-confidence, efforts will have to be made to get rid of them. Many efforts were made to include education as a fundamental right which has become a reality today. There should be an international law to stop the exploitation of girls. It is in our hands to do any work, the result is not in our hands,” he said.

He said today that no one talks about the history of child labour but the fact is that children were engaged as labourers across the globe in the not too distant past. But then special efforts were made for children’s rights and a pledge was taken under the sustainable development goal at the UN to end child labour and child prostitution.

Many countries of the world have committed themselves to end slavery and child labour of children and the abolition of child labour can solve the problem of unemployment. He added that although India is known for peace no one had received the Nobel Prize for peace until him. And that he considers this not as his personal honour but as the honour of the entire nation and he dedicated it to the entire nation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that Ujjain has been the centre of recording and measuring time since ancient times and that It was once known as Greenwich. He also said that events like these which took place on the occasion of Ujjain Gaurav Diwas will show the way to the younger generation in the coming times.

Prakash Bartutia presided over the event and said that the efforts and struggles of Kailash Satyarthi have been significant, he has done important work to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children. He also said that the messages given by him should be assimilated by the new generation.

On this occasion, the guests released a poetry collection ‘Yaksha Priya ki Pati’, written by Vidhisha’s Dr Jagmohan Sharma. Sharma recited a few of his favourite ‘dohe’ at the venue.

The programme was conducted by the head of the Hindi Department Professor Shailendra Kumar Sharma and the vote of thanks was proposed by registrar Dr Prashant Puranik.

