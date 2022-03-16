Ujjain: Fourth accused of Rs 20L chit fund scam arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police caught the fourth of the five scamsters who cheated Rs 20 lakhs from a farmer of Badnawar, Dhar district, in the name of chit fund, some four years back. So far, four of the five accused have been arrested, while one is still absconding.

The chit fund company operated under the name of RB X Agri Farm Producer and was located at Sunshine Tower. The company promised heavy returns on big investments to innocent people. A case had been registered against the company by a Bakhatpur village resident Shantilal Patidar who got scammed for 20,00,000.

The case was registered against five people of the company in 2018, three of whom; company’s directors Kushal Singh, Chaturbhuj Patidar, and Ramchandra Dhakad were arrested in 2019. Madhav Nagar police caught one of the last two absconding chit fund scammers, Sunil Lohar on Tuesday. The police are still searching for the last scamster, the fraud company’s managing director Raghuveer Singh Sisodia who has been able to escape police custody till now.

