Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:06 PM IST

Ujjain: Four notorious criminal fall into police dragnet

They were chased by teams from two police stations of the town and nabbed.
FP News Service
Representational Pic |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four notorious criminals, who played ‘hide-and-seek’ with police for hours, were arrested by police, sources said.

All fours identified as Ravi Bhadauriya, Narendra Suryavanshi, Ajay Rathore and Monu Kumawat were in inebriated state when they were caught by police.

According to reports, sub-inspector Prem Singh Malviya posted at Madhav Nagar police station along with his team was on night patrolling when he spotted four persons wondering suspiciously.

On being asked to show their identity cards, they manhandled with police and later escaped towards Dewas road.

Though the accused managed to escape for hours, they finally fell into the police dragnet near Nanakheda Bus stand.

A police officer said that police had cordoned off the area and separate police teams were pressed into action to nab the accused.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:06 PM IST
