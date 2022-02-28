Ujjain: Four 'media persons' booked for extorting money from woman

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four alleged media persons have been booked for extorting money and valuables from a woman couple of days ago. The accused have been identified as Shubham Bamne, Pooja Solanki, Dharmendra Parmar and Omprakash Pal. They reached a house located in Subhash Nagar, after receiving information about a sex racket running in a house and allegedly extorted Rs 30,000 cash, a mangalsutra and a mobile phone from the complainant. The scared victim gathered courage and filed a report at Neelganga Police station after keeping mum for two days.

One of the accused, Shubham Bamne called the victim and her husband to his office located in Freeganj area, for finalizing a deal to return the extorted goods. Acting on a tip-off, top police officials contacted the victim and registered a case of loot against the four accused at 10 pm on Saturday night.

TI Tarun Kureel told Free Press that on the day of the incident the victim had come to Subhash Nagar to visit her close relative who lives in a rented house there. The accused forcibly entered her house, shot videos and demanded Rs 5 lakh threatening to defame her. Later too, the accused demanded money from her by making a call on her mobile. All of the accused who are on the run have been booked under Section 384, 392 and 388 of the IPC, the TI added.

