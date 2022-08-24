Ujjain: Follow micro plan to ensure cleanliness, says Mayor to officials

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Tuesday held a meeting with the newly appointed MiC members Shivendra Tiwari, Dr Yogeshwari Rathore, Durga Chaudhary, Sugan Vaghela and Additional Commissioner Aditya Nagar. At the start, the mayor and newly appointed MiC members were welcomed by the additional commissioner and officers.

Tatwal said it is important to serve the public as the expectations of the citizens of the city have increased. While discussing the cleanliness of the city, the mayor directed that cleanliness should be ensured according to the micro plan. He asked that it must be ensured that the drainage system of rainwater in colonies works well and that helpers and members of voluntary organisations should be present together with garbage collection vehicles. Special care should be taken to ensure that the garbage collection is done on time. Zone-wise wards should be selected for 100% waste segregation from households.

The potholes on the roads should be filled and it should be ensured that the filled potholes remain as it is even after the rain. He asked the officials to ensure that the restoration work at places where the sewer line is being laid by the Tata company under the Smart City project is completed within the time limit, along with this a meeting should be organised with the livestock owners and action should be taken against the cow mafia, information should be given to the general public about PMAY and other schemes so that they can get the benefit of the scheme.

Read Also Ujjain receives over 5 inches of rain in 24 hours