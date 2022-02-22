Ujjain: Five of the six minor offenders arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nagjhiri police have nabbed five of the six minor offenders who had escaped from the juvenile home in Malanwasa while one is still on the run. One of them is an undertrial in a murder case.

The six minor offenders had escaped from the juvenile home after throwing chilli in the eyes of watchman Dinesh Dhan and a home guard on Sunday night. They later locked them in the bathroom. Police had arrested four among these on Sunday itself while two were absconding since then.

The fifth offender, an undertrial in a murder case was arrested from his house in Indore. The accused informed the police that he had walked the entire 80 km to his village after escaping from the juvenile home in Ujjain. Police sent him to the juvenile home after conducting his medical examination. The search is still on for the remaining accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:29 AM IST