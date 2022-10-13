Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Foggy condition on Wednesday morning in Ujjain. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed its first fog of the season here on Wednesday. The fog could be witnessed till 7 am in the morning. The visibility on Indore Road was around 10 metres. The onset of fog marks the departure of the rainy season. Although the monsoon season gets over by September 30, the city is still receiving rain. When the people of the outer side colonies woke up on Wednesday, there was a thick fog. It was a bit high towards Indore Road, Dewas Road and the fields.

The condition was that till 7 am in the morning it was not visible even 10 metres away. However, the winter has not begun yet. The night temperature is still hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. The morning is the same as before. However, it is believed that the winter will start around Diwali.