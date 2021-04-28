Ujjain: Father-son duo sells bhaang during Janta Curfew, arrested

Ujjain: Mahakal police arrested a father-son duo for selling bhaang (cannabis) and seized illegal tranche of cannabis from their house in Rangabawadi area, here on Monday night.

Police received a tip-off that illegal sale of cannabis or dry hemp is underway from a house in the Rangabawadi area. A police party raided the house from where Gopal Yadav and his son Mohit were arrested and 70 kg dry hemp and 18.5 kg wet hemp worth Rs 88, 950 was seized from their possession.

They have been booked under sections 188, 269, 270, 34 of IPC as well as under the provisions of Excise Act. A customer is also detained. Police said that the accused were selling drug taking benefit of the lockdown.