Ujjain: Farmer’s FPO yields 300 associates Rs10 lakh turnover in 3 month

Ujjain: A farmer took an exemplary initiative and formed and formed a ‘farmer producer organisation (FPO)’ a duly registered company to help other farmers sell their crops at good rates.

The Haldhar Farm Producer Company started by farmer Rajesh Dhakad of Barnagar tehsil in October -2020 has attracted over 300 farmers within just 3 months and has recorded a turnover of Rs 10 lakh. The organisation was formed with the help of agriculture and horticulture department.

Talking about the business model Dhakad told that in the year 2012 an outlet was setup in the town in name of Sanwariya Kisan Bazar to minimise cost of farming and that outlet inspired him to constitute an FPO.

Dhakad said that his FPO provides seeds, fertilisers and pesticides for farming at a reasonable rate, it also the famers makes aware about new techniques of farming.

FPO is duly registered by Registrar of Companies , Gwalior. The progressive farmers are roped into seed production progamme, Dhakad added. Through the FPO the farmers will be able to sell their crops in groups to anyone directly to get a good rate for their crops.

Dhakad is also planning an outlet for vegetables also where the farmers will sell their vegetable at good rate as compared to ‘mandis’. The farmers can also do market their crops, Dhakad added.