Ujjain: Families bear the brunt of health department’s failure

Ujjain: The corona is infecting most of the members in a household during the second wave of pandemic and due to dearth of beds, oxygen, life-saving medicines it is causing fatalities.

This trend has been noticed after rise in cases has overwhelmed the medical facilities in the district, Indore and Dewas where critical patients, in early stages of corona infection, used to recover.

City’s architect-cum-civil contractor Subodh Kale’s family is the latest to bear the brunt of second wave of corona. He and his three kin: wife, son and daughter-in-law contracted corona during the past fortnight. Three members of another 4-member family who resides on the ground floor got infected with corona later. A young member was home-quarantined while his parents were shifted to Indore.

The Kale family was home-quarantined at their residence in Ravindra Nagar (near Sethi Nagar). Family sources informed that staff of Tejankar Hospital were attending them daily at their home itself.

On Sunday, the oxygen level of Subodh Kale suddenly fell to 60 and he had to be rushed to the RD Gardi Medical College Hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday at about 2 pm. A pal of gloom has descended among the kith and kin of Kale family. Kale had an active social life and was a well-mannered person. His last rites were performed as per corona protocols. Residents of the area paid tribute to the departed soul.

2 to 10-yr-old kids test positive

According to health bulletin released late on Monday night, Rishi Nagar logged 17 more cases while Basant Vihar Colony logged 10 cases. New corona patients include many members of a family from Topkhana, Agrasen Nagar, Mahashweta Nagar and Adarsh Nagar. Azad Nagar is also emerging as a hotspot. The corona continues to affect children. A 2-year-old boy living on the Grand Hotel premises, a 6-year-old girl in Adarsh Nagar, a 4-year-old girl in Basant Vihar Colony, a 5-year-old girl in Jawahar Nagar, a 6-year-old girl in Jaisingpura and a 10-year-old girl in Vrindavanadham Colony tested positive for corona. Other patients include senior officers of Bhairavgarh jail, LIC agents, MPEB personnel, medical store businessmen, railway personnel, bank employees, saloon operators, policemen, auto-rickshaw drivers, restaurants handlers, HDFC bank personnel, Navy personnel and priests.