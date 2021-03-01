Ujjain: Fake currency racket busted five arrested

Ujjain: Acting on a tip-off the STF on Monday nabbed five accused who cheated the people with fake currency notes. One of the arrested accused is a resident of Susner. A car and fake currency notes worth Rs 13.35 thousand have been recovered from him.

STF SP Anjana Tiwari told media persons that acting on a tip-off the sleuths stooped a car (RJ 35 CA 0591) in which four people were out in the car to utilise their fake currency notes. On questioning, they said that they used coloured photocopy of the real currency notes to cheat people. The accused from Susner used to photocopy the notes.

Inspector Deepika Shinde said, the accused namely Mahmood son of Chand Khan resident of Agar, Sangram son of Santram resident of Pratapgarh, Naiem son of Kallu, Santosh and Goverdhan Malviya residents of Naikhedi were arrested from Hariom Ware House. They were out to find their latest victim. The accused hail Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. They had been cheating the people for a long time. A photocopy machine was also recovered from their possession.

THE MODUS OPERANDI

The accused used to give fake notes to people by luring them with a profit of 70 per cent. Thus they used to give out fake notes of Rs 1 lakh against a payment of Rs 30, 000. They use to colour the notes and while giving notes to the ‘buyers’, they used to say that it has been coloured to evade the police. They would allege that on boiling the ‘currency’ in hot water, the colour of the note will be removed and it will turn out to be as good as real ones. They used demonstrate the ‘boiling process’ to trap their victims. But for their demonstration they use to cover their notes with tincture before boiling it. The tincture would not harm the note, unlike other ink or colour and people use to fall for their con.