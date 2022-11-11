Ujjain: Eminent industrialists highlight their struggle on the eve of Young Entrepreneurs Forum Summit

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Young Entrepreneurs Forum Summit-2022 is going to be organised in Ujjain on November 19. Before this event, a pre-summit was organised to motivate the youth. In this, the eminent industrialists of the city gave information about their struggle to guide and encourage the youth. Charanjit Singh Kalra, founder of Pioneer Engineering said that the youth must do start-ups but take every step carefully. Roshan Kumar Singh, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner was present as the chief guest in the pre-summit held at Hotel Park Palace.

Vishnu Jaju, director of Shreeji Polymers, said that despite having seven industries at different places in the country, he considers Ujjain as the best place for industry and entrepreneurship. Ramesh Sabu, a senior industrialist and director of Box Packers, explained that be a job giver, not a job taker. Sumina Ligga, senior women entrepreneur of the city, said how she ran a successful industry while being a housewife and gave a message to women entrepreneurs that women can build a successful future in the food processing industry. UMC commissioner inspired the youth to move ahead in industry and business by taking various help from the government. At the end of the programme, Anubhav Dubey, founder of Chai Sutta Bar, the pioneer of youth start-ups, as a special guest, inspired the youth by narrating his story of success from floor to sky. Aditya Shastri addressed the guests and Yash Rochlani conducted the stage. The hospitality was done by Abhivkat Kothari and Anshik Vijayvargiya.