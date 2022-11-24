Ujjain: Electric pole falls, two kids killed

Villagers and Karni Sena activists resort to chakka jam on Agar Road in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the death of two innocent kids due to the falling of an ill-maintained electricity pole in Ralayata village of Ghattia, villagers and Karni Sena activists blocked the Agar-Ujjain road, here on Thursday. SDM Sanjeev Sahu and station in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan reached the spot but the villagers did not listen to them. They demanded financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The blockade was called off after the protest lasted for about 2 hours.

The incident took place at 6.30 pm on Wednesday. The pole fell on two-and-a-half-year-old, Nidhi daughter of Kalu Singh and six-year-old Deepal Singh son of Dilip Singh who were then taken to the Ghonsla hospital. Seeing their serious condition, the children were referred to Ujjain but both died. On Thursday, the Karni Sena activists blocked the Agar-Ujjain road over the death of the children.

When the SDM reached the spot the people of the village placed a demand for financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each. Along with this, a demand was also made to take strict action against the culprits of the electricity company. When the SDM talked about giving Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased and MLA Ramlal Malviya gave the money from his fund, the family agreed. During this, there was a huge queue of vehicles on both sides.

