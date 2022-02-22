Ujjain: Education should make a person as Lord Ram, not Ravana, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the aim of education should be to make a person like Lord Ram, not like Ravan.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of a newly constructed building of Vidhya Bharati, Malwa. The building has been named after Samrat Vikramaditya.

“The education should make a person as human being. Therefore, the aim of the education should be to make a person like Ram, not like Ravan,” Bhagwat said, adding Vidya Bharati is working with the same aim.

The Vidya Bharati is the educational wing of RSS.

“Ayodhya was not as wealthy as Lanka was. But, people remember Ram, not Ravan, because of Ram’s education. For being like Ram, the role of a teacher is very important. Therefore, Vidya Bharati has been working to produce good teachers, too. A teacher should make his student a meaningful human, not a rioter,” he said.

