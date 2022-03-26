Ujjain: Education is the seed that impacts the country’s condition, says Upadhyay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Education is such a seed that affects the condition and atmosphere of the whole country and only through research in education, can we strengthen the level of education,” Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay said here on Friday.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the two-day national seminar on “Impact of Technology on Business and Accounting: Issues and Challenges” organised by the School of Studies in Commerce, Vikram University at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium. He further said that if the country is safe, then all the activities will also flourish rapidly.

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor in-charge Prof HP Singh said that the present era is the era of technology, business and accounting are not untouched by it. It is the result of the development of new technology that even a small trader of the village can sell and market his product at the international level.

Registrar Dr Prashant Puranik was present on this occasion as a special guest. The welcome address and guest introduction were given by the organising secretary and head of the department Dr SK Mishra. Subject outline was given by co-ordinator Dr Shailendra Kumar Bharal.

The guests were welcomed by Dr Nagesh Parashar, Dr Ashish Mehta, Dr Parimita Singh, Dr Anubha Gupta, Dr Neha Mathur, Dr Kainat Tawar and Dr Naina Dubey. Dr Ruchika Khandelwal conducted the programme and seminar coordinator Dr Ashish Mehta proposed a vote of thanks.

On this special event Professor of Dr Harisingh Gour Central University, Sagar, Dr GL Putambakar and Dr DD Bedia of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management also expressed their views. Former dean students welfare Dr Rakesh Dhand as the chairperson and co-chairperson associate professor Dr Dharmendra Mehta were also present at the session. They have also delivered their views.

As the resource person of the second session, Dr. Preeti Singh, Head of the Department of Commerce, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, and Dr. Praveen Ojha, Chairman, expressed their views related to the subject.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:57 AM IST