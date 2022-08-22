Ujjain: Drug peddler nuisance in Takia masjid area, residents lodge complaint

Photo: Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Drugs are being sold openly near Takia Masjid in Jaisingpura area by miscreants and drug peddler Kanha Joshi, Fardeen Pathan and Golu.

They also pelt stones on the devotees going to the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple and make lewd comments. The residents of the Takia Masjid area, troubled by this miscreant behaviour, reached the SP office and lodged a complaint on Sunday.

According to the residents, Kanha Joshi and his accomplices sell narcotics in and around the auto-rickshaw stand in Takia Masjid area. One of his associates, Golu Pathan, was caught a few days ago and presently is in jail. They argue with the residents every day. In this regard, complaints have been made several times in the Mahakal police station, but no concrete action has been taken against the drug dealers. According to the residents, Seema, the mother of miscreant Kanha Joshi, also quarrels with people every day and threatens to implicate them in a false case. Residents have been greatly troubled by this behaviour.

On Sunday, 50-60 men and women of the area gathered and reached SPís office and demanded needful action. The residents also raised concerns regarding the Chardham Temple parking nearby where these miscreants molest and show indecency towards women as there are devotees continuously coming and going the whole day. Residents Shayba Bi and Muzaffar Ali said that due to their actions we can get into trouble at any time.

