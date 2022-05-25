Ujjain: Driver arrested after three days

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have nabbed the truck driver responsible for the death of 13 cattle charred to death when his truck caught fire in Fernaji between Jaora and Nagda three days ago in Khachrod sub-division of the district. The accused is a cattle smuggler and has 14 cases registered against him.

A fire had broken out in the Eicher truck (MP 09 GF 3756) on the Jovra-Ujjain highway on the intervening night of May 21 and 22. In this 13 cattle including 5 cows and 8 calves were charred to death, while many cattle were saved by the neighbouring villagers. The truck driver responsible for the incident, Babulal Patidar, a resident of Daloda in Mandsaur, had fled at that time.

A case was registered against the unknown driver under Sections 4, 6, 9, 10, 6 (A), 11-(1) (A) and 11 (1) D of the Cruelty to Animals Act. Later identifying the accused driver as Babulal Patidar, Khachrod police nabbed him on Tuesday. The accused has 14 offences registered against him for transporting cattle, possessing illegal arms, theft and assault. The accused is being questioned and his associates are being traced, sources said.

