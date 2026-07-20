Ujjain Double Murder: BJP Leader's Nephews Cremated Amid Tight Security | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Lokesh and Jitesh, nephews of BJP leader Diliprao Gorkar, alias Dillu Pahalwan, were performed on Sunday evening following their deaths in a deadly attack near Neelganga Chauraha. Emotional scenes unfolded at Chakratirth cremation ground as Tapan (Tapesh) lit the funeral pyres of his cousins.

According to police, Lokesh and Jitesh were among six people allegedly attacked on Saturday night. The victims included Diliprao Gorkar, his son Tapan (Tapesh), the two brothers and two employees of the Maa Harsiddhi Temple. Lokesh died at the scene, while Jitesh succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

After post-mortem examination on Sunday afternoon, the bodies were brought to the family's residence near Neelganga Chauraha, where relatives and local residents gathered to pay their last respects. A large number of wrestlers, BJP workers and residents also joined the funeral procession.

Police have intensified their search for Roshan Pasi and other suspects, who are alleged to have planned and carried out the attack.

Additional teams conducted raids in Ujjain and Indore, including at the residences of the suspects' relatives, but had not traced the absconding suspects till the filing of this report.

City Superintendent of Police Deepika Shinde said police were questioning relatives and acquaintances who met the arrested suspects as part of the investigation.

She said officials were also verifying property records linked to Roshan Pasi and other absconding suspects, who face multiple criminal cases, including those related to liquor smuggling, extortion, assault, murder and attempted murder.

Authorities are examining the legality of properties owned by the Pasi family in Neelganga Jabran Colony, and action will be taken if any are found to violate the law.

Police have tightened security in the Neelganga area to prevent any further violence. Personnel remain deployed at Neelganga Chauraha and outside the residences of both families as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Naresh, a suspect who sustained injuries during a brief police encounter, remained in stable condition and continued to receive treatment at Charak Bhawan District Hospital.