Excise Department Raids Dhabas Across Indore, Registers 50+ Cases | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department raided several dhabas across the city and the Bypass Road, registering more than 50 cases under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on the instructions of District Collector Shivam Verma and under the guidance of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, officials targeted dhabas serving liquor without a licence and allowing public drinking.

At Backyard Cafe on MR-11, five cases were registered after customers were found consuming liquor in the open.

At Shikarbadi Dhaba on the bypass, four cases were registered for public drinking, while 30 beer cans were seized from Gill Dhaba and five cases were registered for serving liquor without permission. Action was also taken against Lalten Dhaba for violating excise rules.

Raids were also conducted at SS Jammu-Kashmir, Desi Tadka, Avantika Dhaba, Maa Durga Dhaba, Metro Dhaba, Panjtara Dhaba, Jugnu Ka Dhaba, Kaka Ki Mehfil, Yash Dhaba, Veer Ji Ka Dhaba, Shiv Shakti Dhaba, Kamal Kapoor Dhaba, New Sitting John Dhaba and Candelas Dhaba.

Officials said the drive against illegal manufacture, storage, transport and sale of liquor, unauthorised serving of liquor and public drinking will continue.

Complaint video triggers excise crackdown

Days before the excise raids, finance company officer Abhimanyu Singh Naruka, a resident of Tilak Nagar, allegedly recorded a video showing liquor being served illegally late at night at Candelas Restaurant on Bypass Road.

Naruka shared the video with the Excise Department, police and other officials, alleging illegal late-night liquor service. Following the complaint, authorities stepped up enforcement and conducted raids at several dhabas across the city.