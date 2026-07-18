10 Indore Government Health Centres Win Kayakalp Awards For Cleanliness, Quality Care |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ten government health institutions in Indore district have been honoured under the Kayakalp Award for their outstanding performance in maintaining cleanliness, infection control, biomedical waste management and quality healthcare services under the National Quality Improvement Programme.

The Kayakalp initiative aims to promote clean, safe and patient-friendly government healthcare facilities by encouraging high standards of hygiene, service delivery and hospital management.

Health institutions are assessed on nine key parameters, including sanitation, maintenance, infection prevention, biomedical waste management, support services, cleanliness promotion, patient satisfaction, a positive hospital environment, eco-friendly practices and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) standards.

The evaluation process is conducted in three stages. Health facilities first conduct a self-assessment before being inspected by district- and state-level teams.

The assessment includes scrutiny of records, physical verification of infrastructure and interaction with hospital staff and patients. Institutions securing more than 70% marks at every stage qualify for the award.

For the 2025-26 assessment, Community Health Centres (CHCs) at Mhow, Sanwer, PC Sethi, Depalpur and Manpur, along with Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Kshipra, Gavli Palasia, Kampel, Hasalpur, Kodariya, Chandrawatiganj, Palia, Harsola, Ataheda and Gautampura, were recognised for their performance.

Among them, PHC Kshipra emerged as the district's best-performing health facility, securing a score of 97.3%.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani congratulated the award-winning institutions and their staff, saying the achievement reflects their commitment, teamwork and dedication to delivering quality healthcare.

He said the recognition would inspire other government health facilities to improve cleanliness, patient care and overall service quality across the district.