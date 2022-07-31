Ujjain: District-level science fair organised

DEO Anand Sharma cuts a ribbon to inaugurate district-level science fair | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level science fair was organised by the Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence here on Friday. The students from different schools participated and displayed models on 6 sub-topics viz environment, health and sanitation, transport, software and apps, environment and climate change and mathematical modelling.

The principal of the school Pramod Agrawal said that the fair inauguration and Saraswati puja was performed by DEO Anand Sharma along with ADPC Girish Tiwari and statistics officer Sangeeta Shrivastava after which they visited the exhibition. On this occasion, Brijesh Sharma, KDS Chauhan, Anita Gandhara, Pradeep Trivedi, RS Verma, Rajesh Gandhara, Pradeep Parashar, Shashank Shukla, Deepak Chitale, Hitendra Yadav and other teachers were also present.

The models were registered by Sarika Upadhya and Yogendra Sharma. Students and teachers of School of Excellence, CM Rise School Maharajwada-3, Model School, Maharajwada-1, Uma Vidyalaya Panthpiplai participated in the exhibition. Students and teachers took a keen interest in the exhibition. The models displayed were evaluated by Dr Vivek Tiwari, NK Sharma, Rajshri Choudhary, Sushma Sharma and the tabulation was done by Dr Pradeep Trivedi and Sunil Sharma, VP Sharma.

Science club and teacher’s seminar were also organised as part of the fair and songs related to the environment were sung. Dr RS Verma, Ajay Shrivastava and Ravish Pandey made arrangements for the refreshments for the participants. Vijay Sharma assisted in computer work. The results were announced by the institution’s principal, Pramod Agrawal. Finally, science club in-charge and convener Dr Yogendra Kothari expressed his gratitude and said that the selected participants from the district would participate in the zone-level science fair going to be organised on August 2 at Education College, Ujjain.

