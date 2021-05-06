Ujjain: District Crisis Management Group extends Janta Curfew till May 17

Ujjain: As the second wave of corona continues to rage across the Ujjain district, the District Crisis Management Group (DCMG) on Thursday, extended the Janta Curfew till May 17.

In the meeting, members of DCMC raised objections against the private nursing homes which are charging Rs 200 per hour for taking oxygen and consultant doctor's fee of Rs 2,000 a day from corona patients.

The members also expressed concern over the reports of nursing home compelling the relatives of the corona patients to bring their own oxygen cylinder.

The DCMG decided to issue telemedicine helpline numbers for patients with cold, cough and fever.

The administration is getting ready for strict compliance of the prohibitory orders. It has been decided to send those who have left the house for nonessential work will be sent to the open jail from Friday. Collector Asheesh Singh has made it clear that Janta Curfew should be strictly followed from Friday. There is a ban on the exit of anyone except government employees, medical workers, industrial workers, people engaged in medical and emergency services and immunization workers engaged in corona duty. The case of the Pandemic Act would be registered against those who go out of the house without reason and they would be sent to the open prison, he added.

Wedding venue owners will have to return fee

On Thursday, collector completely banned the wedding programmes and revoked all the permissions which were issued earlier. Collector has ordered the operators of hotels, dharamsala, marriage gardens and other wedding venues to return the fee paid by the organisers. This order became effective immediately.

2 hospitals force patients to bring O2 cylinders, fined

Collector issued orders for imposing a penalty of Rs one lakh under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 for not giving satisfactory response in the clarification given by the Gurunanak Hospital and Research Center to the family of patient Rajendra Sirolia for filling of Jumbo Oxygen Cylinder. Similarly, dissatisfied with the clarification of Deshmukh Hospital in compelling the relatives of patient Jitendra Soni collector slapped a fine of Rs 50, 000.

Oxygen tanker acquired

Collector issued an order and acquired the oxygen tanker bearing GJ38T-0470 which was contracted by Navdeep Corporation Nagda. The move aims to keep the oxygen supply uninterrupted during the Corona epidemic till further orders. With this acquisition, liquid oxygen will be transported from other places on priority.