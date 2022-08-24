Ujjain: DISCOM starts call centre to help consumers

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has started a call centre number 1912* 0731-6700000 to help consumers to solve their problems. Asheesh Acharya, Superintending Engineer, MPEB informed that the rainy season causes a lot of power supply problems for the consumers and they contact the power company’s office to get their problems resolved but due to a large number of callers the phone line is mostly busy leading to a lot of inconvenience for the consumer. This call centre would help the consumers to contact the company quickly, saving them a lot of hardship.

The consumers can also contact the company via the Urjas app or call the zoning office