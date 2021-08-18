Ujjain: DIG begins probe into allegations against jailer

Advertisement

Ujjain: Jail DIG Mansharam Patel reached Ujjain on Tuesday to investigate the allegations levelled-against jailer Santosh Ladiya. Ladiya has been attached Bhopal to Central Jail Ujjain.

Patel he interacted with the complainants at the Police Officers' Mess and listened to the tales of Ladiya's misdeeds.

The administrative team constituted in this case also recorded the statement of the woman who accused Ladiya of sexual abuse. Mansharam Patel, was jail superintendent in Ujjain for five years, has been engaged by the jail department to probe the matter. He is well versed in the activities taking place inside and outside the prison. The complainants appeared before Patel and narrated their woes. Patel was also stunned to hear the story of Ladiya's atrocities. Inmates told Patel that Ladiya had let loose his henchmen in the jail for recovery. To stay safe in the jail one has to pay Rs 15,000 a month. The cost of food was extra. The prisoners were also forced to do heavy work and mental torture including a monthly prison sentence. A prisoner out on parole said that those who do not give safety money were beaten up with belts and slippers publicly. Similarly, huge amount is charged for food items in jail. Prisoners who have money, live comfortably, but the rest lead a miserable life, they alleged. The administrative investigation into the physical abuse on Ladiya also started from Tuesday. Collector Ashish Singh has appointed additional collector Jitendra Singh Chauhan and women joint collector as investigating officers. They recorded the statement of the girl, they also took the girl to the Central Jail for investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:25 AM IST