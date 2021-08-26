Ujjain: Diabetes check-up camp organised at Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College

Ujjain: A diabetes check-up camp was organised at Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) by IQAC, chemistry, biochemistry departments under wellness centre Sanjeevani of college jointly with Lion’s Club Ujjain Couple and Classic.

Addressing the camp chief guest Dr Virendra Pamecha said that there are two types of diabetes one is related to age and other is hereditary. Any person suffering from diabetes may have polyuria means more urine, polydipsia means more thirst or polyphagia- means more hunger. Urine burning and weight loss may also be due to it. Normal sugar level is 140mg/dL. People should take precaution about sugar intake. Proper treatment is necessary when it is diagnosed. He elaborated the symptoms and ill effects of the disease.

Lion’s Club regional chairperson Sanjay Mittal told that it is necessary for us to know about our health and diseases. In his presidential address principal Dr HL Anijwal said that people are generally unaware about diabetes and at present even youngsters are affected by it. Due to our lifestyle it is spreading rapidly.

Lion’s Club member and senior professor Dr Anita Manchandia introduced and welcomed the guests. Over 60 staff members got their glucose-level checked. Programme was conducted by Dr Rashmi Bhargava and vote of thanks was proposed by Sunil Agrawal.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:31 AM IST