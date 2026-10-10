Ujjain Dewasgate Bus Stand To Close From October 12, 150 Buses Shift To Nanakheda Amid Traffic Concerns | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city's traffic arrangements will undergo major changes from Oct 12 as Dewasgate Bus Stand closes for elevated corridor construction, with around 150 buses shifting to Nanakheda Bus Stand.

Officials have informed operators to complete relocation by Oct 11 following an inspection of the construction site.

Buses from Dewasgate currently serve Agar, Soyat, Rajasthan, Mahidpur, Badnagar, Ratlam, Khachrod, Jaora, Nagda, Tarana, Maksi, Jharada, Ghattiya and Ghosla. Long-distance sleeper buses also operate from the stand at night.

The relocation has raised concerns over congestion along Nanakheda, Dewas Road and Indore Road. More than 300 buses already operate from Nanakheda towards Dewas, Indore and other long-distance destinations.

Additional buses could create parking shortages, forcing vehicles onto roads and into residential colonies, disrupting traffic in the otherwise organised locality.

Meanwhile, daytime loading and unloading in Daulatganj will be prohibited during corridor construction.

DSP Dilip Singh Parihar said heavy vehicles would be permitted only late at night or early morning.

The Hariphatak T-junction route towards Begambagh and the Interpretation Centre will also close. Devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple will be diverted via Hariphatak Bridge, Observatory, Hotel Atharva and Karkaraj Parking.

Regional transport officer (RTO) Santosh Malviya told Free Press that operators had been instructed to shift buses by Oct 11.

Violations after Oct 12 could invite legal proceedings, permit cancellation, revocation of vehicle registration certificates and challans.

The administration has selected the existing 1.689-hectare Nanakheda Bus Stand site for operations.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation will develop additional parking arrangements and passenger amenities, including drinking water, toilets and sanitation facilities.

The proposed arrangement also provides for transferring responsibility for operating and managing the bus stand to the municipal corporation.

Officials expect the changes to alter traffic movement across several major routes, while the additional buses at Nanakheda could intensify parking and congestion challenges.