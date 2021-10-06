Ujjain: Demolition of homes in Simhasta Fair area; people suffer, but officials remain ‘shielded’ so far

Ujjain: Dissent is growing among the affected lot with each passing day over the removal of post-2016 constructions in the Simhastha Fair area.

People who’s life’s saving is at stake are demanding strict action against the illegal builders as well as officials of the registrar’s office who continued to register houses and plots violating the orders issued by the then district collector.

In view of the constructions taking place in Simhastha Fair area, the then district collector BM Sharma has written to the registrar office complaining that the sale deeds are being registered by the office by dividing the agricultural lands into small pieces.

Because construction is restricted on all agricultural lands falling in the Simhastha Mela area, he imposed a blanket ban on the sale of small plots sold in the area- but the registrar’s office continued to register the illegal properties.

The administration is pressed to ensure that the land is vacated for the Simhastha Fair-2028.

The administration could have prevented the dispute from snowballing had it had bothered to review the compliance of its order in time.

People continue to suffer due to the laxity of the officials who failed to comply with the order of the collector. The babus remain shielded so far but will the collector set a precedent by taking action against them.

Whether the present collector Asheesh Singh will take action against the staff of the registrar’s office or will he spare them is yet to be seen.

Colonisers return Rs 12L to 5 persons

Work is being done to remove the houses of the colonies developed in the Simhastha Fair area after 2016. The houses of the colonisers who developed the colony were demolished first and an FIR has been registered against them. The colonisers, fearing the strict action of the district administration, are now giving the money to the people who purchased plots and houses in the illegal colony and returning the land to the government. Govardhan Patel and Rajaram Patel returned over Rs 12 lakh to five persons who purchased plots in the Mangalnath area, in the presence of collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:43 AM IST