UJJAIN: Delhi police changed route, which led to violence during farmers' tractor rally, says Digvijaya Singh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day after violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in various parts of Delhi, former chief minister Divijaya Singh on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mainly responsible for the situation.



"Delhi police changed the route, which led to violence,” said Singh who offered prayers at Mahakal temple with his MLA son Jaivardhan Singh here in the morning. He further said that farmers have nabbed 15 people and handed over to police. “They carried government identity cards. Their names should be revealed,” he added.

“The way the BJP government has consistently neglected, humiliated and blamed the farmers, it has played a decisive role in turning the anger of the farmers into a rage,” he remarked.

In response to a query, he blamed EVMs. “Do away with EVMs in the elections and BJP will know the ground reality,” Singh said. When asked to respond on changing names of cities, he remarked, “What difference does it make when nine crore people have lost jobs. What will they do by changing names?”