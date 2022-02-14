Ujjain: Daylong awareness prog on corona vaccination held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daylong programme to create awareness on Corona vaccination was held at Vikram Kirti Mandir Auditorium. The programme was held with the collaboration of Indore located regional Public Relations Bureau under the Union ministry of information and broadcasting.

Chief guest of the programme was Satyendra Prakash, head of the public communication bureau and principal director general of Indian information service, New Delhi. The programme was presided over by Vikram University Vice Chancellor Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

During this programme, Professor Pandey said that there are more than 17 lakh deadly viruses are present which are harmful to human beings. “Therefore, we need to be more conscious about environmental protection,” he said. On this occasion, Satyendra Prakash told that India has crossed 173 crore vaccine doses to its citizen which is a great milestone. It is a symbol of self-capability and self-reliance. State head of PIB, additional director general from Bhopal, Prashant Patharabe also attended the programme. At the end of the programme, mobile awareness vehicle was launched by the guests. The programme was conducted by chief publicity officer Dilip Singh Parmar, while regional publicity officer, Bhopal, Ajay Prakash Upadhyay proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:55 AM IST