Ujjain: Dairy operator commits suicide

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A reputed dairy operator of the city, who has been in depression for nearly two years, committed suicide late on Sunday by consuming poison.

Kamlesh (36) son of Vasudev Kalwani, a dairy operator living on Amar Singh Marg in Freeganj, consumed poison last night. He had gone towards Kothi Road with his car on Sunday night. It was here he reportedly ate celphos powder while sitting in the car. Kamlesh’s cousin Rahul informed the Madhav Nagar police that after taking out Kamlesh from the car parked behind the Government Madhav Science College, he took him to the hospital for treatment but he could not be saved.

Family sources said that Kamlesh got divorced from his wife two years ago. Since then he lived in depression. Because of this, he had closed the Sainath Dairy located in Freeganj. However, his cousin Rahul runs a dairy in Ved Nagar under the name of Sainath. It is believed that he consumed poison last night due to his depression. Police have started investigation by registering a morgue report case in the matter.

According to sources, two years ago, Kamlesh’s cousin had also committed suicide. There is mourning in the Sindhi society due to the demise in the Kalwani family. ASI Gaurishankar of Madhav Nagar police station said that the reason behind the suicide is not yet known as it is being investigated. Sachets of celphos powder have been recovered from the car. It points towards suicide. But nothing can be said till the suicide note is found, the ASI said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:58 AM IST