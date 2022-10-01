Ujjain: CTC camp of NCC cadets underway at Nirmala College

NCC cadets were imparted various training during the 8-day CTC camp. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A CTC camp is being organised by the 10th MP NCC Battalion. In this camp, soldier students will learn drill, firing, map reading and combat skills of the Indian Army very closely with their indomitable courage and discipline. In the camp, 500 military students of schools and colleges under the 10th MP Battalion, NCC officers and army staff will be selected in all these disciplines.

Student soldiers of 9 MP, 1 MP and 36 MP Battalions have been participating in this camp and will try for selection in the drill and youth exchange programme for January 26, Republic Day Parade. In the opening ceremony of the camp organised in Nirmala Mahavidyalaya, administrative officer Rajesh Ahlawat of 10 MP Battalion said that in this 8-day camp all soldier students will learn the lesson on the topic of how to develop their personality by being disciplined and how a soldier lives his life in difficult circumstances.

On this occasion, Subedar Harjit Singh of 10 MP Battalion, director of Nirmala Mahavidyalaya, Father Dr Antony Joseph Nirepal, Father Bijoy Jacob, principal of Nirmala Mahavidyalaya Dr Kirti Diddi and NCC officers and army staff of various colleges were present. The camp is being organised under the guidance of Lt Chandrashekhar Sharma, NCC officer of Nirmala Mahavidyalaya.