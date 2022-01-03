Ujjain Covid-19 Update: Seven test corona positive in city, one in Nagda

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The number of corona patients in the city is increasing by the day.

A total of 7 people who tested corona positive include a 24-year-old student living on Balaji Avenue Indore Road, a 39-year-old man living in Ravi Shankar Nagar who works with a private firm, a 44-year-old housewife who lives in the Industrial Area on Dewas Road, who had returned from Vaishno Devi's visit on 30 December, a 33 year old youth living in Shiv Shankar Nagar Mumbai who is a government servant, 22-year-old student living in Alakhdham Nagar, a 50-year-old businessman who lives in Shivaji Park Colony and his wife who returned from Indore on December 27 and a 58-year-old man who works in a factory in Birlagram Nagda.

This is the first case of corona in Nagda in December. The number of people testing positive in the district since December has gone up to 40.

The total tally of Ujjain has gone up to 19,142 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 1,522 samples, 7 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain City while one case was reported from Nagda tehsil. No cases were reported from Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana tehsil.

Samples of 5,79,249 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,938.

VACCINATION

A total of 169 persons were vaccinated in the district on Friday. So far 14,92,677 and 14,39,320 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-Corona vaccine, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:06 AM IST