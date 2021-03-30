Ujjain: Coronavirus should be declared 'China Virus' or 'Wuhan Virus': Shaileshanand Giri

Ujjain: Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri asserted that for self-respect’s sake we must campaign against the China for causing harm to humanity. We should strike at China’s image and her economy with full force. Only then will we be able to convert China’s loss into India’s gain by implementing new industrial revolution of cluster industry plan.

Interacting with Free Press Mahamandleshwar Shaileshanand said, we need to give a more stern reply to China.

He further asserted that every disease has been named after its origin and vaccine after its inventor. Then why the dreaded virus is not named after China?

Swami Shaileshanand Giri, a pioneer of campaign against depression, said India must declare or name the coronavirus as WUHAN or CHINA VIRUS with full confidence.

This will prove to be a master stroke as far as our aspiration to become vishwa guru is concerned. Our PM must dare to declare so, and once it is done then it will draw diplomatic response and as a Spiritual Guru I can predict that whole world will unanimously agree on the same. “Our top politicians are failing to counter this Wuhan virus by treating its mental and physical symptoms. Rather we also need to fix Indian pride,” he said.

Conflicts

Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri recounted that one must never forget China’s firm denial and objections to blacklisting Pakistan as a global terrorist; Chinese attempt to raise Kashmir issue at UN; violating Indian territorial integrity; expansive policy of encroaching our lands, Chinese “string of pearls” policy; China supplying India with cheap low quality goods; China’s stapled visa policy for Arunachal Pradesh; Doklam; Aksai Chin and Shaksgam valley.

Origin of Covid-19

The corona virus which was discovered in 2019 was given an abbreviated name of Covid-19 by the WHO in a press release on February 11, 2020. On December 31, 2019, a strange new pneumonia of unknown cause was reported to the Chinese WHO Country Office. A cluster of these cases originally appeared in Wuhan, a city in the Hubei Province of China. These infections were found to be caused by a new corona virus which was given the name “2019 novel corona virus” (2019-nCoV). It was later renamed “severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2,” or SARS-CoV2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses on February 11, 2020. It was named SARS-CoV2 because the virus is a genetic cousin of the corona virus which caused the SARS outbreak in 2002 (SARS-CoV). Thus Covid-19 is the name of the infection caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus. Viruses and the diseases they cause have different names. For example, AIDS is the disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, HIV. As mentioned above, Covid-19 is an acronym. In its full form, Covid-19 stands for corona virus infection of 2019.

Origin of diseases names

* Rose fever from Rose river, Queensland Australia

* Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever: Omsk, Russia.

* Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever: Ebola river in Zaire

* Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Saudi Arabia

* Marburg Virus Disease: Marburg, Germany, 1967

* Noro virus: Named after Norwalk

* Zika fever: 1947 Zika Forest, Uganda.

* Japanese Encephalitis

* German measles

* Spanish Flu

* Guinea Worm

* West Nile Virus

* Rocky Mountain spotted fever

* Lyme disease: Lyme and Old Lyme, Connecticut

* Lassa fever: Lassa, Nigeria in 1969.