Ujjain: Corona raging in rural areas of the district

Ujjain: During the second wave corona is raging in the rural areas of the district.

A total of 1,135 corona patients were reported in the tehsils of the district in April, but in May, 1,100 patients have been identified in rural areas in just 12 days.

On May 1, out of 262 investigations, the city logged 221 cases while 41 patients were reported from 6 tehsils of the district. Thus, the cases in the rural areas were 15 per cent of patients from the urban areas. On May 12, 151 out of 276 new patients were from the urban areas and 125 were from the rural areas, which means the percentage of patients coming from rural areas increased from 15 to 45 in past 12 days.

In all 6 tehsils, 54 cases were reported in January 2021, only 18 in February and 138 cases were logged in March. Thus, 210 cases were reported from the rural areas in first 3 months of 2021. However, 125 cases were logged in the rural areas in just 1-day that is on May 12.

There has not been a significant decrease in the number of corona positive arrivals in Ujjain district as the positivity rate is hovering around 14 per cent. On May 12, people from all walks of life tested positive for corona.

The new patients included advocates, contractors, teachers, MPEB personnel, prisoners, policemen, students, bankers, railway workers, government employees, Navy personnel, large numbers of businessmen, housewives and employees working in the private sector among others. A doctor from RD Gardi Medical College also tested positive. Besides, 10 children from 0 to 10 years also tested corona positive.