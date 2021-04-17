Ujjain: Corona Curfew extended with relaxations till April 26

Ujjain: Even as the surge in corona cases continues the District Disaster Management Group (DDMG) decided to extend the corona curfew from April 19 to April 26.

As per the fresh move of DCMG, corona curfew will be imposed in urban areas as well as rural areas of the district from April 19.

As per the current relaxations, the shops will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 12 noon. While the attendance at wedding ceremonies has been capped to 50: 25 people each from bride and bride groom’s side. The wedding can be held strictly following the prescribed strength of people at dharamshala, garden etc. Shops which deal in wedding related items are likely to get some relaxations. The administration will issue an specific order today in this regard.

However, a ban on brass band and processions during wedding programmes-- will remain in place.

The meeting was held at the Brihaspati Bhavan on Saturday afternoon under the chairmanship of district Covid in-charge and higher education minister Mohan Yadav. MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and Ramlal Malviya, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, upper collector SS Rawat, CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, and BJP presidents Vivek Joshi (urban) and Bahadur Singh Bormundla (rural) were present.



DCMG Deliberates

* It was decided to purchase 100 oxygen concentrator machines immediately

* Collector said orders for 50 machines have been issued

* It was decided that to free up oxygen-beds for serious patients—the patients who do not need oxygen should be shifted to RD Guardi Medical College Hospital on non-oxygen-beds

* The panel decided to increase the oxygen beds to 1,500. At present, 556 oxygen beds are available in government hospitals. Out of these, 516 beds were occupied as of April 17 till 2 pm.

* Higher education minister and two other MLAs sanctioned Rs 50 lakh each from their MLA funds to set up an oxygen generation plant at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital.

* In the meeting, all the public representatives unanimously declared that every patient who reaches the hospital should be attended by the medical staff seriously. Senior officers should issue instructions to their subordinates in this regard.

* Over 600 to 700 non-oxygen beds can be commissioned at PTS. The DCMG declared that serious efforts should be initiated in this direction.

* To ease the pressure at the district level it was decided to increase the oxygen-beds at community health centres operating in various development blocks and tehsils

* The meeting expressed concern over the shortage of Remdesivir injections in the district and urged the government to ensure the supply of as many injections as required.