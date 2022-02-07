Ujjain: Cops on vigil; Kambal gang strikes again, burglars

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ëKambal gangí, suspected to be from the tribal area of Jhabua and Dhar, is giving sleepless nights to the local police. The notorious robber gang once again struck at vacant houses on the outskirts of the city along Indore-Nagda Bypass on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and escaped with valuables worth over Rs 40 lakh.

Nilganga TI Tarun Kuril said that as many as 7 houses located at several colonies along Indore-Nagda bypass were targeted by the gang. All the houses were locked. Police are contacting the owners of the house to get the details of the stolen goods. The gang struck at several colonies including Hatkeshwar Colony, Tirupati Dreams and Tirupati Platinum located on the bypass.

Police have identified thieves as members of the notorious Kambal Gang, who†wear Kambal (blanket), and mostly burgle vacant houses. They move as general public in colonies, conduct ërecceí during day time and identify the vacant locked houses. They strike after midnight.

The gang had targeted several colonies in Bafna Park and Kanipura Road areas, under Chimanganj Police station, a few days ago. The police have asked the residents to be cautious and alert the cops if they find any suspicious people moving around in their neighbourhood.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:05 AM IST