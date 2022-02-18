Ujjain: Cops accused of extorting from man in exchange for release

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nagjhiri cops allegedly extorted money from a man accused of eloping with a girl whose family was against the match. The man has written to the SP, who has ordered a CSP to probe into this matter.

According to details, a man identified as Akash Sangte, 25, had a love marriage with Ritika Boriwal, 21, a resident of Parshavnath Colony, Dewas, on February 10. They got married in the Arya Samaj. Following a complaint of the missing girl, police caught Akash from Indore and handed over the girl to her family. The victim alleged that the cops thrashed him, threatened to book him under a false case and demanded Rs 1 lakh in exchange for his release. The victim somehow managed to arrange Rs 80,000 and gave it to cops, and only then was he released. The victim has demanded action against the station in charge and demanded to get his wife. On receiving the complaint, IG Singh has ordered a probe.

ASP Akash Bhuria said a CSP would investigate the matter. Action would be taken after receiving the inquiry report, the ASP said.

