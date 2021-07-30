Ujjain: Congress accuses administration of increasing paid counters instead of free darshan

Ujjain: During the Shravan month the administration here has the number of counters for special darshan , instead of increasing the number of devotees who can avail of free darsahn of the presiding diety at the Mahakal Temple.

Ex-councilor and senior Congress leader Maya Rajesh Trivedi accused the district administration, Mahakaleshwar temple management committee and MP government of doing unrighteous acts in the name of religion. She said that in the month of Shravan the number of devotees increases so more devotees should be allowed free darshan.

But on the contrary, the administration has increased the number of paid darshan counters where a devotee has to shell out Rs 250 for availing of darshan. The unfortunate and unethical decision of the managing committee has turned the darshan into a business.

Maharajwada Karthik Chowk Block Congress Committee president Pandit Shravan Sharma and Daulatganj Sarafa Block Congress Committee president Mujeeb Supari Wala asked the Management Committee and the District Administration to immediately stop the system of pre-booking, keeping in mind the guidelines of covid in the time prescribed by the committee. There has been a demand to implement the system of free darshan without booking fee, so that more visitors can avail of the darshan during holy month.