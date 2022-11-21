Ujjain: Collector orders to deduct salary of tehsildar

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh took a meeting of district revenue officers here on Monday and reviewed tehsil-wise revenue cases, complaints of the CM helpline, pending demarcation cases and land ownership-related cases. Expressing dissatisfaction over not satisfactorily resolving complaints related to revenue in the CM helpline, he instructed to deduct seven days salary of Barnagar tehsildar.

During the review meeting, the collector directed that all the revenue officers should focus on land revenue recovery and achieve targets by the end of the financial year. He said that during fertiliser distribution, a watch on fertilisers being distributed to different societies in their respective tehsils should be there and law and order should also be maintained. All revenue officers should get fertilisers distributed under the supervision of patwaris. Along with this, instructions were also given that private sellers of fertilisers should not do black marketing and this should also be taken care of.

Action should be taken immediately upon receiving the complaint and an FIR should be lodged directly against those doing black marketing. The collector expressed his displeasure over the complaints coming at present regarding

demarcation cases. He clearly said that if there is a complaint of corruption in the demarcation, an FIR will be lodged against the concerned patwari and also departmental inquiry will be initiated against the concerned tehsildar and naib tehsildar. The collector gave instructions to resolve the registered cases of demarcation on the basis of date-wise priority.